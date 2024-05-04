Elections

Days After Quitting Congress, Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Again

Days after resigning from the post of Chief of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Arvinder Singh Lovely has once again joined the BJP.

ANI
Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Photo: ANI
Addressing his change in party, Arvinder Singh Lovely stated he would like to keep working for the people of Delhi and has decided to join hands with the BJP in the national capital.

"I had resigned from the post of Delhi Congress President and after that, I met all my colleagues and thousands of Congress workers. All those people said that you should not sit at home and should continue fighting for the people of Delhi and the country."

Former Delhi Congress Chief resigned on April 28. Citing tensions due to the alliance with AAP, Lovely formally resigned from his post and the party and stated that the pain the alliance with AAP has brought is "not just mine, but all leaders of Congress".

After Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from Congress and his post as Chief of DPCC, he had stated that he will not be joining any other party or the BJP, putting an end to the speculations.

"Some people are spreading misinformation that I was upset over ticket (distribution). It is not like that. You all know that I introduced the candidates by holding a press conference three days ago," stated Lovely, adding that "I have only resigned as Delhi Congress chief and I am not joining any political party."

Hours after he resigned, ex-Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan had speculated that Lovely would be fielded by BJP from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat for the ongoing general elections.

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, Delhi will head to the polls on May 25.

However, days after making this statement, the former Congress chief has now once again joined the Bharatiya Janta Party.

Lovely had been part of the Indian National Congress since 1998. However, in 2017 he worked with the BJP for a year. In 2018, Lovely left the party and re-joined the Congress and in 2024, he has once again re-joined the BJP.

