Elections

Bus Carrying EVMs And Polling Staff Catches Fire In MP's Betul; No Casualties

The fire broke out because of a spark in the bus, but no one suffered any injuries in the incident, the collector said.

Advertisement

Bus carrying EVMs catches fire in MP
info_icon

A bus carrying polling officials and electronic voting machines caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, causing damage to a few EVMs, according to a senior official.

However, no polling staff and the driver of the bus suffered any injury in the incident, Betul Collector Narendra Suryavanshi told PTI over phone.

The incident took place near Gola village in the district around 11 pm on Tuesday, he said.

The fire broke out because of a spark in the bus, but no one suffered any injuries in the incident, the collector said.

The fire damaged EVMs of four polling stations, including booth numbers 275, 276, 277, 278, 279 and 280, he said.

Advertisement

The fire tender doused the flames which had totally gutted the bus, he added.

Six polling parties and as many EVMs were there in the bus at the time of the incident, among which four EVMs got damaged while two others are safe, Suryavanshi said.

In the four affected EVMs, either a control unit or a ballot unit suffered damages in the fire, he said.

Asked whether the incident would affect the vote count recorded in the EVMs, the collector said that he will send his report to the Election Commission on the issue and the poll body will take a decision regarding re-polling on the affected booths.

Advertisement

A total of 72.65 per cent polling was recorded in the Betul Lok Sabha seat, a poll official said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rain Havoc: 7 Killed In After Wall Collapses In Hyderabad
  2. April 2024 Warmest Ever, Says European Climate Agency As Temperature Records Topple
  3. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  4. AAP Student Wing Workers Detained For Sloganeering Against Kejriwal's Arrest During IPL Match
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Imtiaz Ali On Whether Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Break-Up Affected 'Jab We Met'
  2. Watch: Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa Shares Heart-Warming Interaction With Shah Rukh Khan
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Has A Short Yet Hilarious Reaction To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Sharad Kelkar's Evolution From Small-Town Boy Who Stammered To Voice Of Baahubali
  5. Diana Penty Professes Pet Love, Says 'My Dog Victoria Is My Happy Place'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  2. DC Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Indian Trio To Compete At Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland: Preview, Contenders, Prize Money
  4. NBA Awards 2023-24: Rudy Gobert Voted Defensive Player Of The Year For Fourth Time
  5. Dortmund Enter Champions League Final: BVB Have Made Up For Last Season's Failure - Terzic
World News
  1. April 2024 Warmest Ever, Says European Climate Agency As Temperature Records Topple
  2. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  3. Israel Seizes Gaza's Vital Rafah Crossing, But The US Says It Isn't The Full Invasion Many Fear
  4. TikTok Sues US Government Over 'Unconstitutional' Law To Ban Social Media Platform
  5. Day After Russia Announces Nuclear Drills, Belarus Launches Military Drills
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Public Meeting In Andhra Today; Uddhav Slams BJP, Says They Want Over 400 Seats To Change Constitution
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges