BJP To Go Solo In Lok Sabha And Assembly Elections In Odisha, Says State Party Chief

Talks pre-poll alliance were being held between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP.

PTI
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
BJP to go solo in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha
The BJP will go solo in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, state party president Manmohan Samal said on Friday.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight this election alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odiyas,” Samal said in a post on X.

