BJP Releases 8th List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections | Check Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its 8th list of candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections. This latest announcement comprises 11 nominees who will be representing the party in various constituencies across the nation.
Among the notable inclusions in the list are leaders who recently joined the BJP from different political factions. Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku, and Preneet Kaur are among those who have been given candidature by the BJP. These leaders have been allocated seats they previously represented in the outgoing Lok Sabha.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Indian ambassador to the United States, is set to make his electoral debut from the Amritsar constituency. Additionally, Hans Raj Hans, who secured victory from North West Delhi in 2019 on a BJP ticket, will now be contesting from the Faridkot seat, designated for Scheduled Castes (SCs).
Advertisement
Veteran parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently parted ways with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), will be vying for the Cuttack seat. Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, and Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, both erstwhile members of the Congress, will be contesting from Ludhiana and Patiala respectively.
Sushil Kumar Rinku, formerly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be contesting from the Jalandhar constituency, which is reserved for SCs.
Also, this list sees the replacement of actor Sunny Deol, with Dinesh Singh Babbu now vying for the Gurdaspur seat.
Advertisement
The BJP's announcement also included two candidates from West Bengal, three from Odisha, and six from Punjab. With this latest list, the BJP has now declared candidates for a total of 411 seats.