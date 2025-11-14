'Bihar Voted for Development, Rejected 'Jungle Raj', Says Goa CM

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said voters in Bihar have endorsed development over religion or caste, rejecting ‘jungle raj’.

He congratulated PM Narendra Modi, BJP leadership, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for what he called a massive NDA victory.

As per trends, the NDA is leading in over 180 of Bihar’s 243 seats, with Sawant calling it a “clean sweep” and a mandate for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.