'Bihar Voted for Development, Rejected 'Jungle Raj', Says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “The people of the eastern states have demonstrated that elections in future will be fought on the agenda of development and not on the basis of religion or caste.”
Speaking to the media, Sawant said that the people of Bihar have clearly indicated that they want a government that believes in development and not in ‘jungle raj’. PTI reported.
Sawant congratulated PM Narendra Modi, the BJP leadership and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a massive victory.
The NDA is leading in more than 180 of 243 assembly seats in Bihar according to trends.
"It is a clean sweep. The NDA government has been elected in Bihar," said swant while adding, “people have voted for 'Viksit Bharat 2047”
(With inputs from PTI)