Bihar Elections: Congress Urges Bihar Voters To Embrace Change As Polling Begins

The Congress party on Thursday appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for change.
Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised that voters now have a golden opportunity to hold accountable the “opportunistic rulers” who have betrayed them by presenting “corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development.”
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on Biharis to cast their votes for jobs, education, and healthcare.
The Congress party on Thursday appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for change. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised that voters now have a golden opportunity to hold accountable the “opportunistic rulers” who have betrayed them by presenting “corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development.”
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called on Biharis to cast their votes for jobs, education, healthcare, a brighter future for the state, and to safeguard their democratic rights.
The leaders shared their messages on X shortly after polling commenced for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
“Voting has begun for the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar, the birthplace of democracy. I appeal to every voter to exercise their constitutional right in large numbers and steer the state towards a new direction of change after 20 years,” Kharge wrote in a post in Hindi.
He added, “We must build a Bihar where the youth have a secure future and do not have to endure unemployment or migration.”
Kharge highlighted the importance of social equity, saying, “Every section of society—Dalits, Mahadalits, Adivasis, backward classes, extremely backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minorities—must have equal rights. We need to redefine social justice to enhance Bihar's contribution to the nation's progress.”
“Today, the informed people of Bihar have a golden opportunity to teach a lesson to the opportunistic rulers who have betrayed the state over the past two decades by portraying corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development,” he added, urging citizens not to let the chance slip away.
Kharge also specifically appealed to first-time voters: “I sincerely urge young voters not to miss this opportunity. Exercise your right to vote for change, and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar.”
In her message, Priyanka Gandhi addressed Biharis directly: “My dear brothers, sisters, mothers, and youth of Bihar! Today is the day to shape your future with your own hands. Come out in large numbers and participate in this grand festival of democracy. Vote for jobs, education, healthcare, a brighter future for Bihar, and to protect your democracy, the Constitution, and your right to vote.”
Polling for 121 seats in the first phase began on Thursday morning under tight security arrangements, an official said. Voting started at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm.
In this phase, approximately 3.75 crore voters will determine the outcome for 1,314 candidates, including prominent leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.
With PTI inputs