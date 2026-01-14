Congress Credits Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for Shaping 2024 Poll Discourse

Party says yatra put democracy and Constitution at centre of public debate

Congress Credits Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for Shaping 2024 Poll Discourse
Congress Credits Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for Shaping 2024 Poll Discourse Photo: AP
Summary
  • On the yatra’s second anniversary, Congress said it helped make protection of democracy and the Constitution a key theme of the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

  • Jairam Ramesh recalled Rahul Gandhi’s 6,600-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai, spanning 15 states over two months.

  • The yatra concluded at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, where Gandhi paid tribute to B R Ambedkar and read the Constitution’s Preamble.

On the second anniversary of the launch of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Wednesday said it is to the credit of the rally that the protection of democracy and the Constitution became a central feature of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign and the public discourse today.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that two years ago, Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai.

Over the course of two months, the rally ran across 6,600 kilometres, covering 15 states and championing the cause of social, economic and political justice, he said.

"It is to the credit of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that the protection of democracy and the Constitution of India became a central feature of the Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign and our public discourse today," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began from violence-hit Manipur on January 14, 2024, with Gandhi asserting that the opposition party will present a new vision for India that will be based on harmony, brotherhood and equitability and devoid of hatred, violence and monopoly.

The former Congress chief concluded his 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on March 16, 2024, by paying tributes to B R Ambedkar at his memorial -- Chaityabhoomi --in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

