Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Concludes In Mumbai

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra lead by its leader Rahul Gandhi concludes in Mumbai on Sunday night.

March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Leaders of the opposition alliance, from left to right, Farooq Abdullah Uddhav Thackeray, MK Stalin, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar raise their arms in a show of unity at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Faroq Abdullah speaks during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
People's Democratic Party leader Mehbuba Mufti with Jharkhand CM Champai Soren during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Leaders of the opposition alliance, from left to right, Farooq Abdullah M. K. Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi share a stage at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Leaders of the opposition alliance, Uddhav Thackeray left, and Rahul Gandhi of Congress, chat at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference party leader Farooq Abdullah with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks during a rally at the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Mumbai.

