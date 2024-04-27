Assam: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Questions 'Modi's Guarantee' Says, 'Free Ration Possible Due To Our Schemes'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned 'Modi's Guarantees' and stated that PM Modi promising free ration to citizens is based upon the schemes laid by the previous Congress government.
Addressing a rally in Kayakuchi, Barpeta district of Assam, he spoke about the lack of jobs in the nation, stressing that 65 per cent of educated youth are presently unemployed.
Kharge rejected the BJP's allegations that the Congress manifesto resembled that of the Muslim League, stating that the 'factory of lies' of Modi won't be effective forever.
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'sardar (leader) of liars', Kharge charged him with lying about providing two crore jobs annually, bringing back black money to the country and giving Rs 15 lakh to each citizen, and doubling farmers' income.
Advertisement
"Modi's 'factory of lies' won't last forever. He even called the Congress manifesto Muslim League's manifesto and spoke lies about it," he added.
Kharge also alleged that the BJP was looting the country's wealth and handing it over to the rich.
He said that while party leader Rahul Gandhi led the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' crisscrossing the country, Modi was working for 'Bharat todo' or dividing the nation.
"Prime Minister Modi is attacking the Congress as he is scared of it," he claimed.