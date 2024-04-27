Elections

Assam: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Questions 'Modi's Guarantee' Says, 'Free Ration Possible Due To Our Schemes'

Addressing a rally in Kayakuchi, Barpeta district of Assam, he spoke about the lack of jobs in the nation, stressing that 65 per cent of educated youth are presently unemployed.

Advertisement

Mallikarjun Kharge In Assam
info_icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned 'Modi's Guarantees' and stated that PM Modi promising free ration to citizens is based upon the schemes laid by the previous Congress government.

Addressing a rally in Kayakuchi, Barpeta district of Assam, he spoke about the lack of jobs in the nation, stressing that 65 per cent of educated youth are presently unemployed.

Kharge rejected the BJP's allegations that the Congress manifesto resembled that of the Muslim League, stating that the 'factory of lies' of Modi won't be effective forever.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'sardar (leader) of liars', Kharge charged him with lying about providing two crore jobs annually, bringing back black money to the country and giving Rs 15 lakh to each citizen, and doubling farmers' income.

Advertisement

"Modi's 'factory of lies' won't last forever. He even called the Congress manifesto Muslim League's manifesto and spoke lies about it," he added.

Kharge also alleged that the BJP was looting the country's wealth and handing it over to the rich.

He said that while party leader Rahul Gandhi led the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' crisscrossing the country, Modi was working for 'Bharat todo' or dividing the nation.

"Prime Minister Modi is attacking the Congress as he is scared of it," he claimed.

Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Raebareli Picks - PTI
With Kharge's 'Wait A Few Days' Remark, Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Raebareli Picks

BY Danita Yadav

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know