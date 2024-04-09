Elections

Amit Shah To Address Rally, Take Part In Roadshow In Assam On Tuesday

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in the afternoon, BJP party sources said here.

Advertisement

PTI
Amit Shah Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on Tuesday to campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidates in the state.

Shah is the first prominent national leader to participate in campaigning in this North Eastern state since the announcement of the poll schedule.

"Tomorrow will be in Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is set to secure Modi Ji's goal of '400 paar'. Eager to meet the state's vibrant people," Shah had posted on X on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be accompanying Shah during the two campaign programmes.

Advertisement

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in the afternoon, BJP party sources said here.

Lakhimpur is held by the BJP, with incumbent MP Pradan Baruah seeking a third successive term as he is pitted against Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika.

The Union Home minister will also take part in a road show from Chaliha Nagar to Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town in the evening, they said.

Tinsukia town comes under the Dibrugarh seat, from where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting as the BJP candidate.

Sonowal is locked in a triangular fight with United Opposition Forum, Assam, nominee Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Dhanowar.

Advertisement

BJP holds the Dibrugarh constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha. Sitting MP and Union minister Rameswar Teli was not nominated by the party this time.

Elections in Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh, along with three other constituencies of the state, are slated in the first phase on April 19.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Final In Maharashtra; AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Joins TMC Protest In Delhi
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him