GPAT Result 2024 Declared on natboard.edu.in, 3 Questions From Final Answer Key | How To Check GPAT Rank

The National Board Of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE) has declared the GPAT Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can now check their result on the official website - natboard.edu.in
In the official announcement issued by NBE, three questions have been dropped from the final answer key due to being "technically incorrect."
GPAT Result 2024 Declared - How to Check GPAT Rank
Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the notice for GPAT 2024 Result
A new page will open, click on the link to check your GPAT score.
A PDF file will open, search fro your roll number
Download and save the file for future references.
GPAT Result 2024: 3 Questions Dropped From Final Answer Key
While declaring the GPAT Result, NBE has stated that due to three questions being "technically incorrect", the questions have been dropped from the final answer key.
"As per inputs of the experts, 3 questions were found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all the appeared candidates (treated as correct responses) whether they have attempted these 3 questions or not," read the official notice.
Furthermore, NBE stated that the scorecard for candidates will be released on July 14 on the official website. The GPAT Result 2024 will remain valid for the next three years.
NBE conducted the GPAT 2024 exam on June 8 for admission to Master of Pharmacy Courses across colleges in India.