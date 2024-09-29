Book Excerpt: 'The Night Of Broken Glass' By Feroz Rather

He sat hunched in a chair on the veranda of his house. The house, facing the hills in the east, was at the edge of the village. The village was twenty-five miles south of Srinagar from where Safir had come to visit him. Behind him, he had kept the window to his empty bedroom open so that if either of his sons, Shahid or Kamran, or his wife, Murseh, were to return during the night, he’d hear their footfalls easily. They would call out to him and he would immediately run to open the entrance door downstairs to let them in.