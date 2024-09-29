Book Excerpt: Nitasha Kaul's 'Future Tense'

As Imran was maturing into a young man, Fayaz understood better the complexities of what was involved in letting a young man do what he wanted. Imran, for instance, had from a very early age wanted to be a cricketer. But who would recommend that as an option? He would never have the facilities for the required training or the significant connexions that were necessary to be picked for a team. And would Imran himself want to play for the Indian team? In all his attempts to dissuade Imran from this ambition, this last question had been the clincher. Imran had finally given up, but then he had started to spend too much time with the problematic young men of the village. His father Junaid had become fearful that he might one day run away to join the militants. So, Fayaz was prevailed upon to persuade Imran to see sense and move to Srinagar. For an extra measure of oversight and safety, Imran was later settled into the household of Fayaz’s friend, Gul the policeman. Ever since his transfer away from Srinagar last spring, Fayaz had not been able to be as involved with Imran’s life as he once was, and he reproached himself for this. He hoped that the young man was studying as expected. However, what did that mean in this city where, due to curfews, hartals and routine outbursts of rebellious unrest, exams were delayed every year, semesters were left incomplete, and young men chose stones or phones to express their anger and anguish!