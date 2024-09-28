Book Excerpt: Sandeep Raina's 'A Bit Of Everything'

Doora’s detailed report of the Khan bai’s food consumption was not what Pt Dhar was after. He would be at their door soon, demanding to know if Rahul had spoken to Firoze about the matter. So the next Sunday, Rahul went over to the Dhar house himself. Rahul had an electricity meter, unlike others, which meant he did not have to depend on Afzal for illegal wire taps. Deprived of another house to extract money from, Afzal accused him of tampering and always ensured that his house had no electricity on Sundays at the time of Ramayan. This did not really affect Rahul, but now this, in fact, came in handy. He had an excuse to visit the Dhars.