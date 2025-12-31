Outlook Anniversary Issue: Márquez’s Macondo And Gandhi, Still Undeciphered

And, so, the question returns to the scroll. What if Gandhi and his ethic of non-violence, minimalism, decentralised power rooted in villages, was the gypsy of the East that Marquez wrote of? Not a saint to be worshipped, but a method to be deciphered. What if his message was never meant to be commemorated, but practised? And what if, like Macondo, we have admired the magician for a century without reading what he left behind?