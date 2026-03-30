Zayed Khan On Zarine Khan Hindu Cremation Row: ‘Mother’s Last Wish Mattered Most’

Zayed Khan addresses Zarine Khan Hindu cremation controversy, revealing her last wish and emphasising her belief in humanity over religion.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Zayed Khan
Zayed Khan breaks silence on Zarine's cremation controversy Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Zayed Khan addresses Zarine Khan's cremation controversy.

  • Actor says mother’s last wish guided final rites.

  • Family emphasises humanity over religion in funeral choices.

Zayed Khan's mother's cremation controversy has resurfaced months after the passing of Zarine Khan, with the actor now addressing criticism around her Hindu last rites. Zarine, who passed away at the age of 81, had been cremated according to Hindu customs, sparking debate online due to her Parsi roots and marriage to Sanjay Khan.

In an interview with Zoom, Zayed Khan clarified that the decision had been guided entirely by his mother’s wishes. It was stated that her desire had always been to have her ashes immersed in a river, reflecting a deeply personal belief system.

Zarine Khan’s last wish explained

During the conversation, it was recalled that Zarine had once expressed a wish to have her ashes scattered in a river. It was described that she had felt a sense of freedom associated with the idea. It was further stated that fulfilling a parent’s final wish had taken precedence over public opinion.

It was also conveyed that criticism had been acknowledged but not taken personally. It was suggested that such reactions were shaped by broader circumstances, and that a change in perception would take time.

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Family responds to cremation controversy

A statement had earlier been issued by Farah Ali Khan, Zarine’s daughter, where it was said that she had “epitomised humanity”. It was explained that the last rites had been conducted in accordance with that philosophy rather than strict religious identity.

Zarine was described as someone who believed in kindness and unity, with her values continuing to shape the family. It was also shared that the family had come together to bid farewell, immersing her ashes in her favourite river.

‘Humanity above religion,’ says Zayed Khan

In the same interview, it was stated that religion had always been treated as a personal matter within the family. It was emphasised that no hierarchy had been placed on belief systems, and that secular values had been practised rather than merely spoken about.

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It was further expressed that humanity had been regarded as the most powerful guiding principle, even above fear or division. Reflections were also shared on the current social climate, with a belief that more compassionate perspectives could shape the future.

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