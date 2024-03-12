Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, is about to embark on a new chapter in her life. She will be setting foot in the world of acting with her debut role. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who has recently announced of the theatrical directorial debut ‘The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,’ has chosen Zanai to portray the character of Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Shivaji Maharaj.
Sharing the clip of her debut announcement, Asha Bhosle took to her social media and shared, “I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter Zanai Bhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and Sandeep all the very best.”
Check it out here:
Not just Asha Bhosle, but also Zanai’s cousin-actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish her the best. “Meri behen filmon mein aane vaali hai hum sabko entertain karne,” Shraddha wrote and added, “All the best toh banta hai.”
Take a look here:
Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh also discussed the process of bringing Zanai on board. “I feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosle who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar ji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosle ji’s granddaughter.”
He went on to add, “She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai. As Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being.”
Presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios, ‘The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ is being made on a huge scale. It is slated to hit the silver screens on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, which is February 19, 2026.