Sandeep Singh Opens Up On His Mega-Budget Chhatrapati Shivaji Biopic

The upcoming film ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ will showcase the life of the Maratha warrior king. The poster of the film was unveiled by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The film also marks Sandeep Singh's second film as a director. This is for the first time that a film on Shivaji Maharaj will be made in several languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi.