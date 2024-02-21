In a previous conversation with PTI, Gautam had shed light on the forthcoming film that delves into a sensitive matter and stated, “Someone is calling it names like ‘propaganda’, ‘jingoism’, and ‘chest-thumping.’ Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it’s about, you’ll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point justifying the film to them. I don’t think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience.”