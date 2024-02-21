Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who is set to appear in the upcoming film ‘Article 370,’ expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he mentioned the film during a speech to a vast audience in Jammu. In her response to the PM’s mention, the actress extended her thanks.
Taking to her X handle, Yami shared the viral clip of the PM talking about the film and how it would be helpful in imparting the right information to audiences. She wrote, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie.” Furthermore, she added, “My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! (sic).”
Advertisement
Check out her tweet here:
Advertisement
Alongside the mention of the movie in a speech that lasted more than 30 minutes, PM Modi also called on the electorate to secure 370 seats for his party in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. This visit precedes the Lok Sabha elections slated to take place in April-May. It also marks his second trip to Jammu during his second term, with his previous visit being in April 2022.
Advertisement
In a previous conversation with PTI, Gautam had shed light on the forthcoming film that delves into a sensitive matter and stated, “Someone is calling it names like ‘propaganda’, ‘jingoism’, and ‘chest-thumping.’ Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it’s about, you’ll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point justifying the film to them. I don’t think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience.”
Advertisement
The film, as its title speaks for itself, centers around the time Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was repealed in India.
Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, ‘Article 370’ is slated to hit the silver screens on February 23.