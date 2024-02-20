It Will Help People Get Correct Information: PM Modi On Upcoming Movie About Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while addressing a rally here, mentioned an upcoming movie about Article 370, emphasising the importance of dissemination of accurate information.

"I have heard that perhaps a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. I think your 'Jai Jai Kaar' (cheers) are going to be heard all over the country," Modi said, addressing a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu.

The prime minister's remarks, made during his second visit to the Jammu region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, coincided with the film's imminent release late this week. While acknowledging his lack of familiarity with the film's specifics, Modi highlighted the potential of such productions in providing the public with accurate insights.

"I do not know what the film is all about but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information," Modi said. The film, titled "Article 370", is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on "Uri: The Surgical Strike", which earned him the National Film Award for Best Director.

Yami Gautam, Priyamani, and Arun Govil are among the star cast in the movie which is set to hit theatres on February 23 under the direction of Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The release of this film comes ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country, further intensifying the public's interest in the portrayal of revocation of Article 370.