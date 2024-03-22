Art & Entertainment

World Water Day: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' To Vijay's 'Kaththi', 5 Must-Watch Films Around The Most Important Resource

World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22. To mark this day, here are five movies that you should watch.

Snigdha Nalini
22 March 2024
IMDb
A still from 'Swades' and 'Kaththi' Photo: IMDb
The United Nations observes World Water Day on March 22. Every year, World Water Day is celebrated to highlight the importance of fresh water. The day focuses on themes that are related to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. To celebrate this important day which takes into account an important yet fast-depleting resource, we have compiled a list of five movies that you should watch.

On World Water Day, here are five movies you must watch.

1. 'Swades' (2004)

This Shah Rukh Khan starrer revolves around a micro-hydroelectric project that is used to generate electricity in a village. The movie has been directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Where To Watch: Netflix

A%20still%20from%20%27Swades%27
A still from 'Swades' Photo: IMDb
2. 'Kaththi' (2014)

Starring Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, this movie revolves around how a greedy corporate stops villagers from using groundwater. A.R. Murugadoss talks about farmer struggles and corporate exploitation of water resources in this film.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Vijay%20in%20%27Kaththi%27
Vijay in 'Kaththi' Photo: X
3. 'Kaun Kitne Paani Mein' (2015)

Two fictitious villages that are divided by their caste face a common crisis – water scarcity. Through a traditional love story and an ounce of satire, this film explores the consequences of valuing resources in a situation where water is the new currency.

Where To Watch: Zee5

4. 'Dark Waters' (2019)

Starring Mark Ruffalo, this legal thriller takes the audience into a lawyer's case against DuPont for polluting a river in West Virginia with toxic sludge. The toxic sludge contaminates the river with “forever chemicals" like PFOS and PFOA.

Where To Watch: Sony LIV

Mark%20Ruffalo%20in%20%27Dark%20Waters%27
Mark Ruffalo in 'Dark Waters' Photo: X
5. 'Waterworld' (1995)

In a dystopian future where rising sea levels have submerged Earth, a mutated mariner helps a woman and a young girl find dry land amidst the vast ocean. The movie delves into themes that hold relevance even today.

Where To Watch: Jio Cinema

