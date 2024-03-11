From Mark Ruffalo to Billie Eilish, Celebrities Wear Red Pins At Oscars 2024; Here’s What It Means

A host of celebrities walked the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that several of them were seen wearing red pins featuring an outstretched hand with a heart on it, in a move to call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
For those caught unaware, around 400 members of the entertainment industry signed a letter written to President Joe Biden by Artists4Ceasefire urging him to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
“We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine,” the letter to President Biden read. “We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost,” it added.
And most of the celebs, who signed the letter, wore red pins at the 96th edition of the prestigious Academy Awards.
Ramy Youssef, the ‘Poor Things’ actor and one of the Oscars presenters, was seen in an all-black ensemble with a splash of red pinned to his lapel. He reportedly said on the red carpet, "We're calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We're calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine. It's a universal message of, 'Let's stop killing kids. Let's not be part of more war.'"
Billie Eilish, who bagged an Oscar for her song "What Was I Made For?" from ‘Barbie’ was seen wearing the red pin. So was ‘Poor Things’ actor Mark Ruffalo, who sported the red pins to show his support for the ceasefire. British actor Riz Ahmed too called an end to the war in Gaza by wearing a red pin.
‘Four Daughters’ documentary filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, who is also the first Arab woman to bag two Oscar nominations, was seen at the red carpet with a red Arists4Ceasefire pin attached to her blue sequin gown.
For those caught unaware, the red enamel lapel pins have been donned by artists since the beginning of the awards season. Annie Lennox and Phoebe Bridgers wore the red pin at the Grammys this year. Joe Alwyn and Dua Lipa sported the red pin at the pre-parties ahead of the BAFTAs.
Meanwhile, as celebs showcases their support for the ceasefire at the Oscars 2024 red carpet, a host of protestors disrupted traffic outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to put focus on the ongoing conflict.