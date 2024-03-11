Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy's Viral Oscars Fall On Red Carpet, Humor And Grace Shine Through: "Did You See Me Eat It?"

Liza Koshy, the dynamic 27-year-old personality known for her YouTube fame, exuded charm at the 96th Academy Awards. She dazzled on the red carpet in a stunning off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown paired with towering platform heels. However, her entrance took an unexpected turn when she stumbled and fell in front of the photographers.

“That’s alright,” remarked the actress from the ground, as an assistant hurried to assist her to her feet.