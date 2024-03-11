Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy's Viral Oscars Fall On Red Carpet, Humor And Grace Shine Through: "Did You See Me Eat It?"

Liza Koshy, the dynamic 27-year-old personality known for her YouTube fame, exuded charm at the 96th Academy Awards. She dazzled on the red carpet in a stunning off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown paired with towering platform heels. However, her entrance took an unexpected turn when she stumbled and fell in front of the photographers.
“That’s alright,” remarked the actress from the ground, as an assistant hurried to assist her to her feet.
“It was a manhole,” she joked. “You saw that? Oh my god.”
Further along the carpet, Koshy asked red carpet correspondent Amelia Dimoldenberg if she saw her "eat it."
“I’m joining a legendary group of women like J. Law who fell on the carpet,” Koshy remarked humorously, alluding to Jennifer Lawrence's stumble on the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars.
Koshy went on, stating, “I made a whole moment of it. I said, ‘Wait a minute. I’m not nominated. I’m not presenting. I gotta fall,'” She humorously mentioned that the carpet smelled like Dimoldenberg's feet.
The tumble swiftly circulated on X (formerly Twitter), with fans commending her for handling it "with grace."
“Hope she’s ok!” another added.
“Still a queen,” a third person chimed in.
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” leads the 2024 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things” with 11.
Meanwhile, some found amusement in the collective "ooooh" reaction from the photographers.
"The way everyone gasped," chuckled one person.
