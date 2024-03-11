United States

Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy's Viral Oscars Fall On Red Carpet, Humor And Grace Shine Through: "Did You See Me Eat It?"

Liza Koshy steals the spotlight at the 96th Academy Awards with her viral red carpet fall, blending humor and grace seamlessly. Drawing parallels to Jennifer Lawrence's iconic stumble in 2014, as she humorously quips, "I'm joining a legendary group of women like J. Law who fell on the carpet."

March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Liza Koshy Falls On The Oscars 2024 Red Carpe Photo: Twitter
Liza Koshy, the dynamic 27-year-old personality known for her YouTube fame, exuded charm at the 96th Academy Awards. She dazzled on the red carpet in a stunning off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown paired with towering platform heels. However, her entrance took an unexpected turn when she stumbled and fell in front of the photographers.

“That’s alright,” remarked the actress from the ground, as an assistant hurried to assist her to her feet.

“It was a manhole,” she joked. “You saw that? Oh my god.”

Further along the carpet, Koshy asked red carpet correspondent Amelia Dimoldenberg if she saw her "eat it."

“I’m joining a legendary group of women like J. Law who fell on the carpet,” Koshy remarked humorously, alluding to Jennifer Lawrence's stumble on the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars.

Koshy went on, stating, “I made a whole moment of it. I said, ‘Wait a minute. I’m not nominated. I’m not presenting. I gotta fall,'” She humorously mentioned that the carpet smelled like Dimoldenberg's feet.

The tumble swiftly circulated on X (formerly Twitter), with fans commending her for handling it "with grace."

“Hope she’s ok!” another added.

“Still a queen,” a third person chimed in.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” leads the 2024 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things” with 11.

Meanwhile, some found amusement in the collective "ooooh" reaction from the photographers.

"The way everyone gasped," chuckled one person.

Presenters include Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Emily Blunt, Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christoph Waltz, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and more.

