Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Poor Things' - Here's Where You Can Stream All The 'Best Picture' Nominees On OTT

The film depicts a disillusioned novelist-professor who pens a satirical take on stereotypical Black literature. However, his work is misunderstood and taken seriously by the liberal elite, which lead to huge sales, and critical acclaim.

At the 96th Oscars, the film won Best Adapted Screenplay (Cord Jefferson), and Best Original Score (Laura Karpman). Elsewhere, it was nominated for Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), and Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown).