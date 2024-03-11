Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Poor Things' - Here's Where You Can Stream All The 'Best Picture' Nominees On OTT

The star-studded evening of the 96th edition of the Academy Awards just ended a few hours ago. With ‘Oppenheimer’ bagging seven wins, including that of Best Picture, it faced tough competition in the said category. If you haven’t watched them all yet, you can now do so at the comfort of your homes. While some are available to stream for free, in many cases, the movies are available for rental.
‘American Fiction’
The film depicts a disillusioned novelist-professor who pens a satirical take on stereotypical Black literature. However, his work is misunderstood and taken seriously by the liberal elite, which lead to huge sales, and critical acclaim.
At the 96th Oscars, the film won Best Adapted Screenplay (Cord Jefferson), and Best Original Score (Laura Karpman). Elsewhere, it was nominated for Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), and Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown).
Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
‘Anatomy of a Fall’
The movie revolves around a writer attempting to prove her innocence in her husband’s demise.
At the 96th Oscars, the film won Best Original Screenplay (Justin Triet and Arthur Harari). Elsewhere, it was nominated for Best Director (Justine Triet), Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), and Best Film Editing.
Where to stream: Apple TV+
‘Barbie’
The movie explores Barbie embarking on a self-discovery journey in both Barbieland and the real world, facing an existential crisis she never thought she would ever witness.
At the 96th Oscars, the film won Best Original Song (What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell). Elsewhere, it was nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song (I’m Just Ken – Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson), Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.
Where to stream: JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video
‘The Holdovers’
The movie depicts the story of a disciplined teacher at a prestigious boarding school who finds himself compelled to babysit a group of students who have no plans for the Christmas break.
At the 96th Oscars, the film won Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). Elsewhere, it was nominated for Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.
Where to stream: Apple TV+
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film centers around murders targeting Osage tribe members and their associates in the Osage Nation after the discovery of oil on tribal land. Despite the tribal members holding mineral rights on their reservation, a corrupt local political figure is determined to steal their wealth.
At the 96th Oscars, it did not win an award. But was also nominated for Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Original Score, Best Original Song (Wahzhazhe: A Song for My People – Scott George), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.
Where to stream: Apple TV+
‘Maestro’
The film sheds light on the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.
At the 96th Oscars, it did not win an award. But was also nominated for Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Where to stream: Netflix
‘Oppenheimer’
The film chronicles the career of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, with heavy focus on his studies, his management of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II, and his eventual fall due to his security hearing.
At the 96th Oscars, the film won Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema), and Best Film Editing (Jennifer Lame). Elsewhere, it was nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design.
Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema
‘Past Lives’
The movie follows two childhood friends as they navigate the complexities of their relationship over a span of two decades, reflecting on the changes and different paths their individual lives take.
At the 96th Oscars, it did not win an award. But was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.
Where to stream: Lionsgate Play and Amazon Prime Video
‘Poor Things’
The story centers on a young woman in Victorian London who undergoes a brain transplant, which leads her on a journey of self-discovery, unraveling the truths behind her existence.
At the 96th Oscars, the film won Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Production Design (James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston), and Best Costume Design (Holly Waddington). Elsewhere, it was nominated for Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing.
Where to stream: Disney+ Hotstar and Apple TV+
‘The Zone of Interest’
The film centers on a Nazi commandant and his wife as they attempt to create a life they’d always dreamed of in a residence which is right next to the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp.
At the 96th Oscars, the film won Best International Feature Film, and Best Sound (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn). Elsewhere, it was nominated for Best Director (Jonathan Glazer),and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Where to stream: Apple TV+