The cast

‘Oppenheimer’ features Cillian Murphy playing the titular character, J. Robert Oppenheimer. In an interview with Esquire U.K. earlier this year, he had shared how he prepared for the role, and said, “There's a wealth of stuff out there and I will read it all," Murphy said. "I am never, ever going to understand quantum mechanics, no matter how hard or how many times people try to explain it to me. There's 0.0001 percent of the population on the planet who have the brainpower to understand that. But I can begin to understand, conceptually, what those guys were trying to do."