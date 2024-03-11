Oscars 2024 Full Winners List: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Poor Things’ Win Big, Take The Lion’s Share Of The Academy Awards

The biggest night of Hollywood, Oscars 2024, just ended. The 96th Academy Awards was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz. With numerous nominations and various winners, this was probably one of the longest shows in the history of the Academy Awards.
‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ ended up picking up the lion’s share of the awards. Sadly, India’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ lost of the first Ukranian film to have ever won an Oscar, ‘20 Days In Mariupol’. The evening also saw some of the best onstage performances from Ryan Gosling, Jon Batiste, Becky G and many others.
So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the entire winner list:
1. Best Picture
Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers)
Advertisement
2. Best Directing
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
3. Best Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Advertisement
4. Best Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Advertisement
5. Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Advertisement
6. Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
7. Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)
8. Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)
9. Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)
10. Best Documentary Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)
11. Best International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
12. Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker)
13. Best Live-Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales)
14. Best Documentary Short Film
The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)
15. Best Cinematography
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
16. Best Costume Design
Poor Things (Holly Waddington)
17. Best Original Song
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
18. Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)
19. Best Original Score
Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
20. Best Production Design
Poor Things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)
21. Best Film Editing
Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)
22. Best Sound
The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)
23. Best Visual Effects
Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima)