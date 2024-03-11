Oscars 2024 Full Winners List: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Poor Things’ Win Big, Take The Lion’s Share Of The Academy Awards

The biggest night of Hollywood, Oscars 2024, just ended. The 96th Academy Awards was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz. With numerous nominations and various winners, this was probably one of the longest shows in the history of the Academy Awards.

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ ended up picking up the lion’s share of the awards. Sadly, India’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ lost of the first Ukranian film to have ever won an Oscar, ‘20 Days In Mariupol’. The evening also saw some of the best onstage performances from Ryan Gosling, Jon Batiste, Becky G and many others.

So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the entire winner list: