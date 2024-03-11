Art & Entertainment

Oscars 2024 Full Winners List: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Poor Things’ Win Big, Take The Lion’s Share Of The Academy Awards

The who’s who of the Hollywood community was present for the biggest night of the year, the 96th Academy Awards. Here’s the complete list of winners for the Oscars 2024.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Christopher Nolan Winning The Oscar For ‘Oppenheimer’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The biggest night of Hollywood, Oscars 2024, just ended. The 96th Academy Awards was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz. With numerous nominations and various winners, this was probably one of the longest shows in the history of the Academy Awards.

Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ ended up picking up the lion’s share of the awards. Sadly, India’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ lost of the first Ukranian film to have ever won an Oscar, ‘20 Days In Mariupol’. The evening also saw some of the best onstage performances from Ryan Gosling, Jon Batiste, Becky G and many others.

So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the entire winner list:

1. Best Picture

Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers)

Advertisement

2. Best Directing

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

3. Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Advertisement

4. Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Advertisement

5. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Advertisement

6. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

7. Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

8. Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

9. Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)

10. Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)

11. Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

12. Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker)

13. Best Live-Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales)

14. Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

15. Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

16. Best Costume Design

Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

17. Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

18. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)

19. Best Original Score

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

20. Best Production Design

Poor Things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

21. Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

22. Best Sound

The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)

23. Best Visual Effects

Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima)

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement