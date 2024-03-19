Aryan Khan’s Brand D’Yavol X With Jackets Worth Rs 99,000 Sell Out In A Day; Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father and was seen flaunting his son Aryan Khan’s brand D’Yavol X at an airport recently. The actor was happy to spot the brand at the duty free store zone at the airport. Not just that, the brand placement was done with his posters, and the actor made a video of himself and shared it on his social media. Sharing the video, he wrote, “D’YAVOL X was nice to see this at the airport. Time to get some stuff online now!!.”