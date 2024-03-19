Aryan Khan’s Brand D’Yavol X With Jackets Worth Rs 99,000 Sell Out In A Day; Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father and was seen flaunting his son Aryan Khan’s brand D’Yavol X at an airport recently. The actor was happy to spot the brand at the duty free store zone at the airport. Not just that, the brand placement was done with his posters, and the actor made a video of himself and shared it on his social media. Sharing the video, he wrote, “D’YAVOL X was nice to see this at the airport. Time to get some stuff online now!!.”
Nonetheless, not only Aryan, but SRK and Suhana too have been promoting the brand, and the father-daughter duo were recently part of a photoshoot done for the brand. The entire collection, including a denim jacket that SRK wore priced at Rs 99,000 and the Killing Smokes hoodie with a cost of Rs 41,000, has been sold within 24 hours of it being launched. Post that, SRK took to his Instagram story and celebrated the brand’s milestone.
For those caught unaware, the brand’s new collection is called ‘Triple Threat. X-2’ and it features T-shirts, crop tops, hoodies, and denim jackets. The price for the collection reportedly ranges from Rs 16,000 to Rs 99,000.
Aryan Khan had launched D’Yavol X in April last year. Recently Ed Sheeran, who perfomed in Mumbai on March 16, was seen flaunting a denim jacket from the brand. Aryan also owns a vodka brand called D’Yavol under his maiden global luxury collection Slab Ventures.