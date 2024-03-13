Actor Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in black at the recently concluded Zee Cine Awards 2024. While he impressed everyone with his performance on stage, the actor also took home the Best Actor award for ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’.
Post the event wrapped up, several video clips of the actor were shared on X (formerly Twitter), and it was SRK’s acceptance speech that left everyone emotional. In one of the videos, the 58-year-old was heard saying, “It has been some time since I won an award. Kuch aath-nau saal ho gaye (Eight-nine years have gone by since I won the best actor trophy). Love hi love mil raha the award nahin mil raha tha (I was receiving love but no awards). This is my first award after many years.”
He also thanked his team for the success of his film. For those caught unaware, he returned to the award ceremony after nine years, and ended up dedicating the award to his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam, and wife Gauri Khan. In his witty self, the actor delivered the ‘baap’ dialogue, and said, “Jab tak aapka baap zinda hai, entertainment zinda hai!” Watch SRK’s speech here:
Meanwhile, the ‘Dunki’ actor also talked about his hiatus from the films and said that around four-five years ago, he got upset when his films flopped. “Main ghar par baith gaya aur pizza aur rotiyaan banane laga baccho ke sath (I sat at home and started baking pizzas and making rotis with my children). I started playing with my children. The next three-four years were wasted due to the COVID-19 pandemic (sic),” SRK recalled.
In a video which was shared earlier, SRK even thanked ‘Jawan’ director Atlee, who also won the Best Director trophy for the film. At the event, Atlee even touched the star’s feet, who got hugged and kissed in return by the actor.