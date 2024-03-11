In his acceptance speech, Shah Rukh said, “I am grateful for considering myself good enough for this recognition. I would like to thank Atlee (Jawan director) and his beautiful wife Priya, who left her home in the South and has been living in Mumbai for over four years. In fact, their son Meer was also born in Mumbai. Is film is kamyaabi ka sara shrey Meer ko jana chahiye (The credit for this film goes to Meer). So thank you Atlee and the whole team that has tirelessly worked to make this film.” Watch it here: