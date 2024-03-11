The Zee Cine Awards 2024 concluded on Sunday evening, and the event saw Bollywood and TV’s biggest names marking their presence. Shah Rukh Khan not only made a style statement on the red carpet, he even gave a scintillating performance on stage. Adding to it, the actor took home the Best Actor award for his roles in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’. In fact, Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ took the top honours of the night, including Best Film, Best Story and Best Music. Other winners of the night included Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan and Bobby Deol.
In his acceptance speech, Shah Rukh said, “I am grateful for considering myself good enough for this recognition. I would like to thank Atlee (Jawan director) and his beautiful wife Priya, who left her home in the South and has been living in Mumbai for over four years. In fact, their son Meer was also born in Mumbai. Is film is kamyaabi ka sara shrey Meer ko jana chahiye (The credit for this film goes to Meer). So thank you Atlee and the whole team that has tirelessly worked to make this film.” Watch it here:
Coming to the performances, several actors including Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, and Mouni Roy, entertained the audience. The event was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana along with brother Aparshakti Khurrana.
Here’s the full list of Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners below:
Best Actor- Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan and Pathaan)
Best Film – Jawan
Best Music – Jawan
Best Actor (Critics) – Rani Mukerji
Best Actor (Jury) – Kartik Aaryan (Satyaprem Ki Katha)
Best Actress (Critics) – Alia Bhatt
Best Actress (Jury) – Kiara Advani
Best VFX – Red Chillies Entertainment (Jawan)
Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team (Jawan)
Best Background Music – Anirudh (Jawan)
Best Music Director – Anirudh (Jawan)
Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora (Jawan)
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)
Best Lyrics – Kumaar (Chaleya – Jawan)
Best Choreography – Bosco Martis (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)
Best Costume Design – Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani)
Best Story – Atlee (Jawan)