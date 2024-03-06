Aryan Khan Opens Up On His Directorial Debut: Have To Look Into Every Detail, Shot And Angle

In an interview with GQ India, Aryan opened up on the difference between being a director and a fashion creative and entrepreneur. “They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle,'' said Aryan.