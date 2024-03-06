Aryan Khan Opens Up On His Directorial Debut: Have To Look Into Every Detail, Shot And Angle

In 2022, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan announced that he will make his directorial debut with a web series. It is titled 'Stardom'. The series will have six episodes and will release on an OTT platform. In an interview, Aryan opened up about donning the director's hat. Though he didn't reveal much about the series, he shared about his experience as a director.
In an interview with GQ India, Aryan opened up on the difference between being a director and a fashion creative and entrepreneur. “They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle,'' said Aryan.
For the unversed, Aryan launched his fashion line, D’yavol X in 2023. He turned director last year for an ad of his luxury fashion brand that also featured SRK. On collaborating with his dad, Aryan said, “It’s always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier''.
Aryan Khan has revealed nothing much about 'Stardom'. Last year, a report by Bollywood Hungama stated that the series will feature Mona Singh in a pivotal role. The same report also claimed that the 6-part series will have cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Lakshya Lalwani is said to play the lead in it.
Reportedly, the series will focus on the challenges and behind-the-scenes aspects and dynamics in Bollywood. It will be about the lives of the young actors who want to make it big in the industry.