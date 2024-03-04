Watch: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Dance On ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Song ‘Mast Malang Jhoom'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have managed to enamour their fans with photos and videos of their fairytale wedding. The newlyweds have been sharing stunning glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities and their wedding day on social media.
Now, their fans are in for an interesting surprise as the two posted a fun dance reel where they are seen dancing to a track from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, co-produced by Jackky. On Monday, both Rakul and Jackky shared a lively Instagram video, which features them grooving to the party track “Mast Malang Jhoom” from the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer film.
“Thank you sooooo much @tigerjackieshroff for tagging us!! @jackkybhagnani and I had fun matching up to the Mast Malang steps. Further nominating @arjunkapoor @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @deepshikhadeshmukh (sic),” Rakul captioned the video as. Watch the video here:
In the original video of the song from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing. The song is crooned by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, and Nikita Gandhi. For grooving on the steps, Rakul and Jackky were challenged by Tiger, and she further nominated Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Deepshika Deshmukh to take up the challenge.
For those caught unaware, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21. Rakul and Jackky got married after dating for years, and had two different wedding ceremonies—an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony. The couple first announced their relationship on Instagram in 2021.