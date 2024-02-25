Ram Mandir Prasad And 'Sooji Ka Halwa': Double Dose Of Joy For Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

It was indeed a divine start for the newly-wed Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they were blessed with a prasad from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

And then came the sweet touch. Rakul Preet prepared 'sooji ka halwa' at her sasural for her 'Chauka Chardhana' ceremony, which signifies the bahu taken charge of the kitchen in the home of her in-laws.