Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seem to be not over their dreamy wedding in Goa. On Tuesday, they shared some new pics from their vibrant and colourful mehendi ceremony. The couple was seen twinning in pink and golden outfits and they looked mesmerising in the pics. From the pictures, we can make it out that they had great fun. Rakul and Jackky also danced to the dhol beats at the pre-wedding ceremony.
For their mehendi, Rakul donned a pink, saffron and golden lehenga and wore traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Jackky wore a pink and golden kurta, jacket and trousers. He completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses. In the first pic, Jackky wrapped his arms around Rakul and they laughed heartily. The second pic showed Rakul and Jackky dancing to the dhol beats as petals were showered on them. The last pic showed Rakul Preet smiling while Jackky looked away from the camera.
Sharing the candid moments on their Instagram handles, Rakul and Jackky wrote, "Adding colour to my life (red heart emoji) #mehnditerenaamki. Thank you @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thank you @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn’t have asked for better."
Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. The couple exchanged wedding vows in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, on Wednesday morning and evening. It was an intimate ceremony in presence of their family and close ones in attendance.
Reportedly, they will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Jackky Bhagnani is one of the producers of the film.
On the work front, Rakul has Shankar's 'Indian 2' with Kamal Haasan.