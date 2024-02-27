Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seem to be not over their dreamy wedding in Goa. On Tuesday, they shared some new pics from their vibrant and colourful mehendi ceremony. The couple was seen twinning in pink and golden outfits and they looked mesmerising in the pics. From the pictures, we can make it out that they had great fun. Rakul and Jackky also danced to the dhol beats at the pre-wedding ceremony.