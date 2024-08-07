Art & Entertainment

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Express Their Shock

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to express their shock.

Celebrities lament Vinesh Phogats disqualification
Farhan Akhtar, Vinesh Phogat, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat made India proud at the 2024 Paris Olympics after she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic final. However, just ahead of the finals, she was disqualified as she failed to meet the necessary weight requirements. Reports mention that she exceeded her 50 kilograms weight requirement by 100 grams which led to her disqualification. The news has left the nation in a state of shock. Celebrities took to their social media to express how shocked they were by this development.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of Phogat lying on the wrestling mat and wrote, “At times, the most resilient individuals encounter the toughest obstacles. Remember that you are not alone, a higher power is watching over you. Your remarkable ability to persist in the midst of difficulties is truly admirable. We will always stand by you through all your highs and lows. @vineshphogat.”

Farhan Akhtar also shared a note for the wrestler and wrote, “Dear @vineshphogat... One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up.”

Sonakshi Sinha shared a news article that talked about Phogat’s disqualification on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! I can’t imagine how you’re feeling right now and don’t know what to say except you were, are, and will always be a champion!!!!!”

Sonakshi Sinha on her Instagram Stories
Sonakshi Sinha on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taapsee Pannu also shared a news article on her Stories and wrote, “This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now.”

Taapsee Pannu on her Instagram Stories
Taapsee Pannu on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Who believes this 100 grams overweight story???”

Along with Bhasker, Huma Qureshi also tweeted and wrote, “Please tell me something can be done. They have to let her fight @Phogat_Vinesh @Olympics @OGQ_India @IndianOlympians.”

After Phogat’s disqualification, India is currently eyeing the gold and bronze medals in the 50kg category.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: SL Bat First; IND Aim To Avoid Series Defeat After 27 Years
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Searches 15 Locations Connected To Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Recruitment Scam
  2. What Is Waqf, Why Is Govt Amending Waqf Law, What Are Key Changes Proposed | Explained
  3. 'Thank You, Young Warrior': Indian Army On Class 3 Boy's Viral Letter Over Wayanad Rescue Ops
  4. Puja Khedkar Challenges Cancellation Of Candidature, Says UPSC Didn't Give Her Order
  5. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: After Olympics Heartbreak, 'Hurt' PM Modi Asks IOA Chief To 'Explore Options'
Entertainment News
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  4. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
  5. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
US News
  1. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  2. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  3. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  4. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  5. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
World News
  1. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  2. Turkey To Back South Africa's Genocide Claims Against Israel At World Court
  3. Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest
  4. Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report
  5. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Manika Batra Loses 2nd Match As India Trail 0-2 Against Germany In Women's TT QFs
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: SL Bat First; IND Aim To Avoid Series Defeat After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign