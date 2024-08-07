Wrestler Vinesh Phogat made India proud at the 2024 Paris Olympics after she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic final. However, just ahead of the finals, she was disqualified as she failed to meet the necessary weight requirements. Reports mention that she exceeded her 50 kilograms weight requirement by 100 grams which led to her disqualification. The news has left the nation in a state of shock. Celebrities took to their social media to express how shocked they were by this development.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of Phogat lying on the wrestling mat and wrote, “At times, the most resilient individuals encounter the toughest obstacles. Remember that you are not alone, a higher power is watching over you. Your remarkable ability to persist in the midst of difficulties is truly admirable. We will always stand by you through all your highs and lows. @vineshphogat.”
Farhan Akhtar also shared a note for the wrestler and wrote, “Dear @vineshphogat... One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up.”
Sonakshi Sinha shared a news article that talked about Phogat’s disqualification on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! I can’t imagine how you’re feeling right now and don’t know what to say except you were, are, and will always be a champion!!!!!”
Taapsee Pannu also shared a news article on her Stories and wrote, “This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now.”
Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Who believes this 100 grams overweight story???”
Along with Bhasker, Huma Qureshi also tweeted and wrote, “Please tell me something can be done. They have to let her fight @Phogat_Vinesh @Olympics @OGQ_India @IndianOlympians.”
After Phogat’s disqualification, India is currently eyeing the gold and bronze medals in the 50kg category.