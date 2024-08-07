Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: How The Champion Wrestler Came From 53kg To 50kg - All You Need To Know

In a shocking turn of events, wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday disqualified from the ongoing Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Earlier, Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.
The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.
"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.
"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.
Vinesh had weighed in 100gms which is over the required limits, that led to her disqualification. As per competition rules, Phogat won't even win a silver and the 50kg will have just gold and bronze medal winners.
As per Article 7 of the United World Wrestling (UWW) a contestant can be allowed to take part in one weight category on a single day.
'Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in,' rules Article 7 of the UWW.
How Weight Cut Works
Athletes, including wrestlers, begin this process couple of weeks prior to the event. In Men's category, it starts from 57kg and then increases by 8-12 kg per category (final being 97kg - 125kg).
For women, 3-4-5-6-8 kg between each of their categories) but the consequences don't change much.
(With PTI inputs)