Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: How The Champion Wrestler Came From 53kg To 50kg - All You Need To Know

Phogat weighed in approximately 100 grams and was found overweight ahead of her 50 kg gold medal bout against Sarah Hildebrandt

Vinesh-Phogat-Paris-Olympics-2024-Wrestling-Semi-Final-AP-Photo
India's Vinesh Vinesh and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
info_icon

In a shocking turn of events, wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday disqualified from the ongoing Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Earlier, Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in action at the 50kg category of Asian Olympic Qualifier 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. - File
Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Pulls Off Yui Susaki Upset To Book Quarters Spot

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Vinesh had weighed in 100gms which is over the required limits, that led to her disqualification. As per competition rules, Phogat won't even win a silver and the 50kg will have just gold and bronze medal winners.

As per Article 7 of the United World Wrestling (UWW) a contestant can be allowed to take part in one weight category on a single day.

'Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in,' rules Article 7 of the UWW.

How Weight Cut Works

Athletes, including wrestlers, begin this process couple of weeks prior to the event. In Men's category, it starts from 57kg and then increases by 8-12 kg per category (final being 97kg - 125kg).

For women, 3-4-5-6-8 kg between each of their categories) but the consequences don't change much.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  3. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  4. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Challenges Cancellation Of Candidature, Says UPSC Didn't Give Her Order
  2. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: After Olympics Heartbreak, PM Modi Asks IOA Chief To 'Explore Options'
  3. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  4. Hoax Bomb Threat At Kochi Airport Delays Flight To Thailand
  5. CBI Takes Over Probe Into Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths
Entertainment News
  1. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  2. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  3. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
  4. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  5. Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest
  2. Israel Admitted To US Its Role In Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: Report
  3. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
  4. Sunita Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch
  5. Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders
Latest Stories
  1. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  2. Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics
  3. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  5. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  6. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  7. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself