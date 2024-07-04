Veteran Actress Smriti Biswas Passes Away At 100, Hansal Mehta Pays Tribute

Smriti Biswas died due to age-related issues, as per sources. She was reportedly staying in a one-room-kitchen rented flat in Nashik.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Thursday, took to his Instagram handle to mourn the demise of the yesteryear actor. He shared several recent and old pics of the actor and wrote, “Go away in peace and to a happier place, dear Smritiji. Thank you for blessing our lives. RIP Smriti Biswas (sic)”.
As per sources, Smriti Biswas is survived by two sons- Rajeev and Satyajeet.
Smriti Biswas started her acting career as a child artist and worked with some of the stellar filmmakers like BR Chopra, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, and V Shantaram among others. She also shared screen space with notable actors like Kishore Kumar, Dev Anand, and Balraj Sahni in several films.
She made her debut in films with the 1930 Bengali movie 'Sandhya'. Her last Hindi film was 'Model Girl' (1960). Some of her popular films include 'Nek Dil', 'Aparajita', 'Bhaagam Bhaag', 'Pehla Admi', 'Humsafar', 'Sailaab', 'Baap Re Baap', 'Teen Batti Aur Chaar Raasta', 'Chandni Chowk' and 'Jagte Raho' among others.
Reportedly, her funeral took place on Thursday, July 4, at 10 am. It was performed with Christian traditions.
May Smriti Biswas soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.