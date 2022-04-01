Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Tom Cruise To Receive Career Tribute At Cannes Film Festival

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 28. 

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will be in attendance in Cannes on May 18 for the screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick', where he will also be honoured with a special career tribute, the festival confirmed.

The film, which marks the sequel of the actor's 1986 film 'Top Gun', is scheduled for release on May 25 in France and May 27 in the US.

Cruise, 59, had attended Festival de Cannes on May 18, 1992 for Ron Howard's 'Far And Away', which was the closing film of the 45th edition of the festival. He had awarded the Palme d'Or to director Bille August for his film 'The Best Intentions'.

The action star is returning to the festival exactly 30 years later to receive a tribute for his lifetime achievements, according to a release posted on the festival's website.

Cruise will have an on-stage conversation with journalist Didier Allouch in the afternoon and will walk up the steps of the Palais des Festivals for the evening screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick', directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The Paramount Pictures film, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 28. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

