Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason

On this week's Throwback Thursday, let's dive into why Salman Khan cried while shooting for 'Kabootar Ja Ja Ja' in 'Maine Pyar Kiya.' Check out what happened here.

Salman Khan in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Photo: Instagram
Salman Khan has several iconic movies to his credit in his career that spans over three decades. While the actor is known for his action roles, he has also worked in a considerable amount of rom-coms. Among his rom-com films, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ continues to be a hit among fans. The actor’s role in this Sooraj Barjatya film shot his career to new heights and cemented his success in Bollywood. But did you know that he cried while shooting for the ‘Kabootar Ja Ja Ja’ song?

Yes, you read that right.

In a conversation with Hello! Indo-Arabia, Salman Khan recalled that he cried while shooting for the song. He revealed that he cried because he had never seen himself ‘doing big films.’ He recalled, “I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song ‘Kabootar Ja Ja Ja’ when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me. During several narrations, I’d imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, ‘Yes, I can do this’. I had tears in my eyes.”

Khan won the Best Male Debut Award for his role as Prem Chaudhary at the 35th Filmfare Awards.

Khan was chosen for the lead role in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ by the Rajshris after numerous auditions. The film also featured debut actress, Bhagyashree. While Khan went on to become a major movie star with numerous hits throughout the 1990s, Bhagyashree took a hiatus from acting after a few years to concentrate on her family.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Tiger 3'. The movie worked well at the box office. He is currently working on 'Sikandar' which is slated to release in 2025.

