In a conversation with Hello! Indo-Arabia, Salman Khan recalled that he cried while shooting for the song. He revealed that he cried because he had never seen himself ‘doing big films.’ He recalled, “I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song ‘Kabootar Ja Ja Ja’ when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me. During several narrations, I’d imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I really felt, ‘Yes, I can do this’. I had tears in my eyes.”