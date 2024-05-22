Anil Kapoor Replaces Salman Khan As 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Host? Here's What We Know

As reality television fans wait with bated breath for the new season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, a recent report has revealed that Salman Khan will not be returning as the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ The first season of the controversial reality television show was hosted by Karan Johar, while the second season was hosted by Khan. Fans of the show had expected Khan to return once again. However, a recent report has revealed that the makers have now roped in Anil Kapoor to be the host.