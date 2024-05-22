Anil Kapoor Replaces Salman Khan As 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Host? Here's What We Know

As reality television fans wait with bated breath for the new season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, a recent report has revealed that Salman Khan will not be returning as the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ The first season of the controversial reality television show was hosted by Karan Johar, while the second season was hosted by Khan. Fans of the show had expected Khan to return once again. However, a recent report has revealed that the makers have now roped in Anil Kapoor to be the host.
As reported by the popular X (formerly known as Twitter) handle – The Khabri, Anil Kapoor will be hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ The social media handle often shares inside scoops related to the television industry on its social media. In their tweet, they wrote, “#AnilKapoor to host new season of #BiggBossOTT3.”
While there has been no confirmation from the makers or Kapoor or Khan, the post has left fans of the show with mixed emotions. While one section of the fans are excited to see a new face host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, the rest are unhappy with the decision made by the makers. One fan said, “It’s gonna be fun.” A second fan wrote, “Show boring hoga.” A third fan commented, “This is not good now, will miss Salman Khan.”
Interestingly, in April this year, Endemol Shine India, the production house behind ‘Bigg Boss’, announced ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ on their official Instagram account. They shared a poster featuring Salman Khan pointing towards the audience, accompanied by the question, “Who do you want to see in Bigg Boss OTT?” However, the post was later deleted.
The first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ was won by Divya Agarwal, while the second season was won by Elvish Yadav. The third season is set to premiere on JioCinema from June onwards.