Salman Khan Spends Time With Wheelchair-Bound Woman Before Casting His Vote

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in 'Tiger 3', cast his vote on Monday at the Mount Mary school.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor arrived at the polling booth in a rugged look to do his bit for the electoral process.

The actor sported a light stubble and chose a grey coloured t-shirt and black cargo pants. He also interacted briefly with a wheelchair-bound woman before he posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Salman's father Salim Khan cast his vote along with his first wife Salma Khan in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

