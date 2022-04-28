Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ukrainian Actors Who Shot For Hindi Film 'Love In Ukraine' Missing, Says Director Nitin Kumar Gupta

‘Love In Ukraine’ director Nitin Kumar Gupta shot his film in Ukraine just before the Russian invasion, and now he claims that he isn’t able to get in touch with three of his actors, based in Ukraine, from the movie.

Ukrainian Actors Who Shot For Hindi Film 'Love In Ukraine' Missing, Says Director Nitin Kumar Gupta
'Love In Ukraine' Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 3:39 pm

Bollywood director Nitin Kumar Gupta, who finished shooting for his film ‘Love In Ukraine’ in the country just days before Russia invaded it, says he has been unable to get in touch with three of his Ukrainian actors.

The Hindi film's lead actor Liza is stuck in the city of Dnipro, southeast of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, he said.

"Since the war started, we have been trying to stay in touch with all the crew and cast from Ukraine. There are three actors Artem, Volodym and Misha with whom we have not established any contact. We have learnt that Liza is stuck in Dnipro city. The issue is that we are unable to get them close to the borders (of Ukraine). We have suggested that they come to India and stay here," Gupta, who made his debut as a director-producer with the 2020 film ‘Sayonee’, told PTI.

Related stories

Impact Of Russia-Ukraine War

Paramount To Provide Free Access Of Nickelodeon Content To Ukraine Refugees

‘Love In Ukraine’ is the story of an Indian student (played by Vipin Kaushik) who falls in love with a Russian girl (Liza) set to get married into a mafia family. Gupta said the film was shot entirely in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Bucha, and Odessa, before the conflict began.

"The film was fully shot in Ukraine. The schedule was to start in May 2021 but then India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Then we went to Ukraine in October-November 2021 and later for some patchwork in February 2022," he said.

Produced by Kamal Entertainment & Neole Films, ‘Love In Ukraine’ will be released in theatres on May 27.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it was intended to protect civilians. The ongoing war has displaced millions of people is a result of the aggression of the Russian leadership.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Film Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actress Bollywood Actor Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Ukraine Invasion Ukraine Crisis Ukraine War Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Love In Ukraine Nitin Kumar Gupta Mumbai Bombay India Ukraine Kyiv (Ukraine)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again