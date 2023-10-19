Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Aaditya Thackeray Moves HC, Seeks CBI Probe Into His Alleged Connection To SSR's Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His former manager Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. The city police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case.

The Mumbai police also registered an (ADR) case and started a probe into Sushant's death. In July, his father lodged a complaint with the Bihar police alleging that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide.

It has been three years since the deaths of Disha and Sushant but the investigation is still on.

Now, as per a report in PTI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to be heard before any order is passed in a public interest litigation demanding a CBI probe in connection with the deaths of both.

In his application filed on October 13 through advocate Rahul Arote, Aaditya said the PIL was not maintainable as a probe in the matter was already on by state machinery.

For the unversed, petitioner lawyer Rashid Khan Pathan in September this year filed the PIL and demanded the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the “mysterious” deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.

The PIL wanted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, and for a comprehensive probe report to be submitted.

The PIL is not been heard by HC yet.

Arote said, “We have filed an intervention application saying we should be heard before any order is passed. We have said the PIL is not maintainable as the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput matter is already on by CBI''.

He added, ''How can any order be passed in a PIL when a state machinery is already seized of the probe''.

Sushant's case was transferred to the CBI and it is still underway. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into the allegations of money laundering against Rhea and her family, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the claims that the actress used to consume drugs and had also given the same to SSR.