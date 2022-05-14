Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Stephanie Beatriz Joins Anthony Mackie-Led 'Twisted Metal' Series

'Twisted Metal' is based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Stephanie Beatriz Joins Anthony Mackie-Led 'Twisted Metal' Series
Actors Stephanie Beatriz and Anthony Mackie Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 6:45 pm

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Stephanie Beatriz will feature with actor Anthony Mackie in the series adaptation of 'Twisted Metal' video game. 

Related stories

'Captain America 4' Getting Delayed Due To Anthony Mackie Facing Date Issues?

Amazon Studios Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie's Thriller 'Ending Things'

Priyanka Chopra's Next Hollywood Film 'Ending Things'; Will Star Alongside Marvel's Anthony Mackie

The project, which received a series order from American streamer Peacock, comes from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the series, Mackie will portray John Doe, a milkman with no memory of his past who’s offered a chance at a better life — if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Beatriz will star as Quiet, a ferocious, bad-ass car thief who acts purely on instinct.

"Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet wishes to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe," the character description read.

'Twisted Metal' is based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce the series alongside Reese, Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman.

PlayStation Productions and Universal Television are also attached to the co-production. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Stephanie Beatriz Anthony Mackie Hollywood Hollywood Actor Film Industry Film Actor Movies Actor/Actress Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

IPL: Match-fixing Racket Allegedly Influenced Outcomes; CBI Books Three People

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%

Terra (LUNA) Briefly Shuts Down; Global Crypto Market Recovers Slightly, Trade Volume Jumps 722%