South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

From thrillers to comedy, this week’s South Indian OTT and theatrical releases bring a mix of emotion, humour, and action across major streaming platforms and cinemas.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu and Youth are some of the major South OTT releases.
Pallichattambi, Bengaluru Inn and others are the theatrical releases of the week.
There is an interesting lineup of South titles on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, Aha, and Manorama Max. Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu and Youth are some of the South OTT releases between April 13 and April 19, 2026. Check out all the exciting Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT releases this week that you can stream on the weekend.
Apart from the OTT releases, a few South movies are also releasing this week. Here’s what this week has in store for us.
New South OTT releases of the week (April 13-19, 2026)
1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh - April 16 (Netflix)
Pawan Kalyan-starrer hit the theatres on March 19. Now, it is set for digital debut. Directed by Harish Shankar, the Telugu drama opened to mixed reactions. The film also starred Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban, among others.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows the story of a tribal boy who grows up with strong morals and courage. He is inspired by his teacher, who named him Bhagat Singh and shaped his values. He stands against injustice and the powerful forces with integrity.
2. Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu - April 15 (JioHotstar)
Directed by Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu, the Malayalam mystery thriller follows Anand, a CPO who is posted at a new police station after receiving a punishment transfer. As he goes to join, on the way, he encounters a road accident near a forest, where he saves the life of a Tamil Nadu police officer. Anand, with the policeman, goes inside the forest to rescue another officer trapped inside, creating a thrilling atmosphere.
It stars Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal, Senthil Krishna, and Fahad Sidheekh, among others.
3. Youth - April 16 (Netflix)
The Tamil coming-of-age comedy stars Ken Karunaas, who has also directed the film. It also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Devadarshini, Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Nalini and Abison Thevarasa.
It revolves around Praveen, a 10th-standard student whose main aim is to find true love. In search of love, his life gets entangled with three girls, and he struggles to navigate his relationship with all three.
It follows heartbreaks, and he soon discovers the true meaning of love and relationships.
4. Aap Kaise Ho? - April 15 (ManoramaMAX/Saina Play)
The Malayalam crime comedy is directed by Vinay Jose, with Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and others in the cast.
The comedy drama follows Christy, who invites his old friends Binoy and Sajeer to his bachelor party, who plan a surprise to make the night memorable. But things take a different turn, creating chaos, drama and tensions and the trio must fix it now.
5. Aa Gang Repu 3 - April 16 (Aha Video)
The Telugu drama follows Sreshta, a social media influencer who is trapped in a farmhouse by a client, Sandy, and his gang, involved in a heist. Sreshta's life is totally transformed after being brutally attacked by the gang.
The Telugu crime thriller stars Preeti Sundar, Naren Annasagaram, Sandeep Sandilya, and Dayanand Reddy.
6. Pochamma - April 17 (Aha Video)
The Telugu supernatural thriller stars Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, and Balaji Manohar. It revolves around a cursed house and a goddess demanding justice.
7. Ashakal Aayiram - April 17 (Zee5)
The Malayalam family comedy‑drama film, directed by G. Prajith and written by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran, explores relationships and emotions.
The film stars Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles, alongside Asha Sharath, Sharaf U Dheen, and Ishaani Krishna
Ashakal Aayiram is about the evolving bond between a father and son, showing their everyday conflicts, shared aspirations, misunderstandings, and emotional reconciliation. There is a blend of humour with heartfelt moments that resonate with audiences across generations.
South theatrical releases this week
8. Pallichattambi - April 15
Actor Tovino Thomas’ upcoming Malayalam film Pallichattambi will hit the screens on April 15, 2026.
Set in Kerala between the 1950s and early 1960s, Pallichattambi follows a young ruffian hired by villagers to fight against the tyrannical rule. It will show his journey to save the oppressed.
Apart from Tovino, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Nibraz Noushad round out the cast.
9. Bengaluru Inn - April 17
The Kannada suspense thriller follows a food delivery agent who wants to become a film artist but gets entangled in a murder case with hidden motives. He now has to prove his innocence as police investigate the case.
Dharma Keerthiraj, Anusha Rai, Risha Gowda, Shashikumar, Bala Rajwadi, Manju Pavagada round out the cast.
10. Kalagamanam - April 17
Directed by Sudhakar Burri, the Telugu drama stars Raja Birudula, Lavanya Rama Rao, and Jabardasth Rajamouli, among others.
Set in a village, Lavanya and Parthu from different families fall deeply in love. Both torn between duty and desire, it is a story of loyalty, sacrifice, and devotion.