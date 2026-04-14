South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

Directed by Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu, the Malayalam mystery thriller follows Anand, a CPO who is posted at a new police station after receiving a punishment transfer. As he goes to join, on the way, he encounters a road accident near a forest, where he saves the life of a Tamil Nadu police officer. Anand, with the policeman, goes inside the forest to rescue another officer trapped inside, creating a thrilling atmosphere.