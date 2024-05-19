Kamal Haasan is currently busy filming for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life.’ The actor recently praised cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He spoke about how he admired the cricketer for how he started from a small town and rose to become one of India’s greatest cricketers. In the same interview, he also praised Dhoni for his qualities.
In a conversation with Star Sports, Kamal Haasan talked about how Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s story is not like the ‘elite’ cricketers. He said, “Let’s forget his stardom. Look at the endeavour of the man, where he started. It’s not the typical story of a young elite college boy becoming a cricketer. That’s what we had – I am talking of the times of Nawab of Pataudi, Nari Contractor, Engineer Saab, Jaisimha. They are all elite people. But this guy (MS Dhoni) came from a small town."
Haasan praised Dhoni for his quality of maintaining his peace and calm in stressful situations. He continued, “Look at the span of the man. I admire that. There is a word which I constantly use in my vocabulary, and he is a perfect example of that. I overuse it because I am very fond of that. It’s not just a word for me, it’s an attitude. And that’s called equipoise.”
The actor continued, “The pressure of the game does not go to the man. I admire it because that’s what happens when the director says action. The pressure is so much and it’s not always that he can say cut. There’s always another match, another over, but not letting the pressure come to you and maintaining it – not just for you but for the whole team – that’s what I admire.”
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ where he will share the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.