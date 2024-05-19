South Cinema

Kamal Haasan Praises MS Dhoni For His Rise From Humble Beginnings, Admires How He Handles Pressure

In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan praised MS Dhoni for how he came from a small town and became India's greatest cricketer. He also praised the cricketer for his qualities.

Instagram
Kamal Haasan, MS Dhoni Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kamal Haasan is currently busy filming for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life.’ The actor recently praised cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He spoke about how he admired the cricketer for how he started from a small town and rose to become one of India’s greatest cricketers. In the same interview, he also praised Dhoni for his qualities.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Kamal Haasan talked about how Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s story is not like the ‘elite’ cricketers. He said, “Let’s forget his stardom. Look at the endeavour of the man, where he started. It’s not the typical story of a young elite college boy becoming a cricketer. That’s what we had – I am talking of the times of Nawab of Pataudi, Nari Contractor, Engineer Saab, Jaisimha. They are all elite people. But this guy (MS Dhoni) came from a small town."

Haasan praised Dhoni for his quality of maintaining his peace and calm in stressful situations. He continued, “Look at the span of the man. I admire that. There is a word which I constantly use in my vocabulary, and he is a perfect example of that. I overuse it because I am very fond of that. It’s not just a word for me, it’s an attitude. And that’s called equipoise.”

The actor continued, “The pressure of the game does not go to the man. I admire it because that’s what happens when the director says action. The pressure is so much and it’s not always that he can say cut. There’s always another match, another over, but not letting the pressure come to you and maintaining it – not just for you but for the whole team – that’s what I admire.”

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ where he will share the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Showdown: Sena Vs Sena
  2. Advocate Finds Copy Of Century-Old Thane Court Order In Mango Theft Case
  3. Southwest Monsoon Makes Onset Over Nicobar Islands: IMD
  4. Bihar: 2 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga River, Rescue Operation Underway
  5. Section 144, Heavy Security Presence, Traffic Advisories: How Delhi Police Is Handling AAP Protest
Entertainment News
  1. Kamal Haasan Praises MS Dhoni For His Rise From Humble Beginnings, Admires How He Handles Pressure
  2. Fahmaan Khan Talks About Late Actor-Brother Faraaz Khan’s ‘Mehndi’: ‘He Had Done A Fabulous Job’
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Appeals To Voters Ahead Of Polls In Maharashtra: Let's Carry Out Our Duty As Indians
  4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know
  5. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Bangladesh Tour Of USA 2024 T20 Series Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour - Guide
  3. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  4. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  5. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
World News
  1. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  2. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  3. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  4. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  5. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup