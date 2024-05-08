Actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, ‘Thug Life’, is one of the most anticipated releases among his fans. Recently, the film made news when BTS pictures of Haasan and Silambarasan TR (popularly known as Simbu) shooting in Delhi went viral on social media. The leaked picture upped the ante. As fans were reeling from this, the makers of ‘Thug Life’ released the first look video of Silambarasan from the movie.