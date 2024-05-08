South Cinema

Silambarasan TR Joins Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life', First Look And Teaser Unveiled By Makers

The makers of 'Thug Life' have revealed the first look of Silambarasan TR from the film. This Mani Ratnam film is currently under production.

Silambarasan TR in 'Thug Life' Photo: YouTube
Actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, ‘Thug Life’, is one of the most anticipated releases among his fans. Recently, the film made news when BTS pictures of Haasan and Silambarasan TR (popularly known as Simbu) shooting in Delhi went viral on social media. The leaked picture upped the ante. As fans were reeling from this, the makers of ‘Thug Life’ released the first look video of Silambarasan from the movie.

Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), Raaj Kamal Films International shared the first-look poster and the first-look video. They wrote, “In the Realms of Dust, a New Thug Arises! STR @SilambarasanTR_ makes his Mark.” The first look poster features Simbu sitting in a car, pointing his gun at the camera.

Take a look at the first-look poster here.

In the first-look video, the teaser opens with an aerial shot of a desert. In the desert, a car with camouflage patterns on it takes center stage. As the camera moves toward the car, Simbu is seen seated in the driver’s seat with a gun pointed at the camera. He looks muscular and is seen wearing sunglasses.

Take a look at the first look video here.

This announcement has left fans excited. Reacting to these glimpses, one fan said, “STR looks stunning.” A second fan wrote, “Godspeed STR, way to go dude.” A third fan commented, “Pan Indian reach of STR after this film will be epic.”

A lot of details about ‘Thug Life’ have been kept under wraps. The movie is currently being shot in Delhi. This Mani Ratnam film boasts a stellar cast of includes Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, and Nasser. The film is being produced by comprising Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. A R Rahman will be helming the musical compositions for the film.

