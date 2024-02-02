Kamal Haasan Unveils The First Look Poster Of 'STR 48' Ahead Of Silambarasan TR's Birthday

Popular Tamil actor Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, is currently working on his 48th film. Tentatively titled ‘STR 48’, there is considerable buzz around it. Not much has been revealed about this Desingh Periyasamy directorial. As the actor is gearing up to celebrate his 40th birthday, the makers of ‘STR 48’ have unveiled the first look poster. Kamal Haasan took to his social media account to share the poster of ‘STR 48.’
A day before Silambarasan TR's birthday, Kamal Haasan unveiled the first look poster of 'STR 48.' The film is directed by Desingh Periyasamy.
Kamal Haasan took to his X (formerly, Twitter) account to share the first look poster of ‘STR 48.’ He shared the poster and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dear brother @SilambarasanTR_.” The poster features Silambarasan in a never-seen-before avatar. Set against the backdrop of raging flames, the poster shows the actor in a gladiator-style look. From the looks of it, the movie looks like it is going to be a high-octane action thriller.
Take a look at the first look poster of ‘STR 48.’
Silambarasan shared the poster on his social media and thanked Kamal Haasan. He wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude for the wishes and blessings sir! Thank you for trusting me always!”
When ‘STR 48’ was announced in August 2023, director Desingh Periyasamy took to his social media to mention how grateful he was to work with Kamal Haasan. He tweeted, “I feel extremely grateful for the unimaginable miracles of my life. Having the privilege of narrating a story to Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir for being given the opportunity to direct under his prestigious @RKFI is a dream come true..Miracles do happen.”
According to a report by News18, Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead of the film. ‘STR 48’ is reportedly going to be a period-action film. This is the first time Desingh Periyasamy and Silambarasan are collaborating. Kamal Haasan is producing this film.