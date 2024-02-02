Kamal Haasan Unveils The First Look Poster Of 'STR 48' Ahead Of Silambarasan TR's Birthday

Kamal Haasan took to his X (formerly, Twitter) account to share the first look poster of ‘STR 48.’ He shared the poster and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dear brother @SilambarasanTR_.” The poster features Silambarasan in a never-seen-before avatar. Set against the backdrop of raging flames, the poster shows the actor in a gladiator-style look. From the looks of it, the movie looks like it is going to be a high-octane action thriller.