Home Art & Entertainment

Silambarasan Thanks AR Rahman As 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' Rakes In Rs 50.56 Crores In 4 Days

Actor Silambarasan, whose film 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' has come in for praise from various quarters, especially for its music, has thanked the Mozart of Madras A. R. Rahman, "for always being there and making his films special".

A.R.Rahman and Silambarasan
A.R.Rahman and Silambarasan Instagram

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 7:01 pm

A. R. Rahman took to Twitter to thank fans and audiences for the love and positivity they had shown to 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu's' songs and background score.

He tweeted: "Thank you audience, press friends, fans for the unanimous love and positivity to 'Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu', the songs and the background score. Ella Pughazhum Iraivanukke (All Glory to God)."

Responding to Rahman's tweet, Simbu tweeted: "Thanks to my god father A R Rahman for ALWAYS being there and making my films special. #Mallipoo, #Marakkuma, BGM everything is special, like our journey!"

Meanwhile, the makers of the film officially announced that the film had grossed an impressive 50.56 crores worldwide in the first four days of its release.

The film, which is the first of two parts, revolves around a young boy called Muthu who goes on to become a dreaded gangster after facing many hurdles.

