Hari Hara Veera Mallu On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer Period Drama

Telugu drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which released in theatres on July 24, 2025, has made its digital debut. The period action drama is Pawan Kalyan's comeback film since becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Before its release, HHVM created an immense buzz, but it received negative reviews from critics and audiences. They criticised the shoddy VFX and CGI, and also the poor screenplay. After the criticism, the makers released a better version of the movie, but it didn't help much.