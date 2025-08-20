Hari Hara Veera Mallu On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer Period Drama

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is available to stream on Prime Video from August 20
It stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role
The period action drama released in theatres on July 24
Telugu drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which released in theatres on July 24, 2025, has made its digital debut. The period action drama is Pawan Kalyan's comeback film since becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Before its release, HHVM created an immense buzz, but it received negative reviews from critics and audiences. They criticised the shoddy VFX and CGI, and also the poor screenplay. After the criticism, the makers released a better version of the movie, but it didn't help much.
When and where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu on OTT?
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has arrived on OTT on Wednesday, August 20, on Prime Video. The official Instagram handle of the streaming platform wrote, "After all the love and roar in theaters, our epic saga #HariHaraVeeraMallu is ready to conquer your screens on OTT! @primevideoin Powerstar @PawanKalyan #AMRathnam @iambobbydeol #SatyaRaj @dirkrish @jyothi_krisna @mmkeeravaani @hhvmfilm @megasuryaprod (sic)."
Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office
Pawan Kalyan starrer was a disaster at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film made Rs 87.2 crore nett in India, and Rs 116.83 crore worldwide.
About Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around fictional legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, who revolts against the Mughal army and empire. He heads to Delhi from Golconda in search of the Koh-i-Noor. The Lal Qila (Red Fort) is ruled by Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol), and the first instalment teased a face-off between Kalyan and Deol. The second part, which is titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu), will show their epic battle.
Directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, the film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
It also starred Nidhhi Agerwal and Nargis Fakhri, among others. Academy Award and Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani composed the music of the film.