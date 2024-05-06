Kamal Haasan And Simbu's LEAKED Pic From Sets Of 'Thug Life' In Delhi Goes Viral

Kamal Haasan will be seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'. The film marks Hassan and Ratnam's collaboration after 36 years. They worked together in the 1987 cult film 'Nayakan'. The former is currently shooting some important parts of the upcoming film in Delhi. Ali Fazal, Silambarasan aka Simbu, Abhirami and Nassar are also part of the cast. They have also reportedly joined the ongoing schedule of 'Thug Life' in the capital city. A leaked pic of Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Abhirami, Nassar and Vaiyapuri from the film's sets has gone viral on social media. As per reports, they have shot some scenes at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir at Aerocity Delhi.

