Kamal Haasan And Simbu's LEAKED Pic From Sets Of 'Thug Life' In Delhi Goes Viral

Kamal Haasan will be seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'. The film marks Hassan and Ratnam's collaboration after 36 years. They worked together in the 1987 cult film 'Nayakan'. The former is currently shooting some important parts of the upcoming film in Delhi. Ali Fazal, Silambarasan aka Simbu, Abhirami and Nassar are also part of the cast. They have also reportedly joined the ongoing schedule of 'Thug Life' in the capital city. A leaked pic of Kamal Haasan, Simbu, Abhirami, Nassar and Vaiyapuri from the film's sets has gone viral on social media. As per reports, they have shot some scenes at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir at Aerocity Delhi.
In the leaked pic, we get a glimpse of Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan's new looks. Fans have gone crazy to see their looks in the pic.
It was in the last week of April, 'Thug Life's team arrived in Delhi to commence shooting for the next schedule of the film. Reportedly, the Delhi schedule of the film will go on till May 12 and the remaining schedules will take place in Chennai and Delhi.
'Thug Life', which is an action drama, is co-written by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. It is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Moviesa Tamil film. Kamal Haasan is in the lead role and he will reportedly play three roles in it. The film was officially announced on Ratnam's birthday in November 2023.
'Thug Life' also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Gautham Karthik, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the supporting cast. AR Rahman is the music composer, Ravi K Chandran has done the cinematography and Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the film.